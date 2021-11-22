Danis Shakirov took part in the III St. Petersburg Tatar Media Forum

Today, November 21, the Peter.Tatar portal and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region held a Media Forum in the fall, uniting representatives of the Tatar media community, and for 2021 the key discussion agenda was the question – How to develop private Tatar communication platforms?

The media forum #PTMF was held with the information support of the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications Tatmedia and the World Congress of Tatars on the ZOOM platform, with a live broadcast via the YouTube channel of the Piter.tatar portal.

The guests of the online meeting, on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, were greeted by the Head of the Executive Committee of the CGT Danis Shakirov.

Also, the Head of the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications “Tatmedia” Aydar Salimgaraev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Renat Valiullin, editor-in-chief and author of the project Peter.Tatar Ravil Zakirov and etc. Also, the Chairman of the World Forum of Tatar Youth Lenaria Muslyumova acted as an expert.