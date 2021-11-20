Conferences bring together regional ethnographers for joint activities

Recently, in the city of Yoshkar-Ola at the Republican Center of Tatar Culture, an Interregional Scientific and Practical Conference (with international participation) “Study of the History of Tatar villages and settlements . Problems and Ways to Solve Them ”. The conference was held within the framework of the All-Russian Population Census of the Russian Federation, the implementation of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On the Strategy of the State National Policy of the Russian Federation for the Period up to 2025”, the State Program “State National Policy of the Republic of Mari El for 2013–2025” and the implementation of the main points of the long-term project of the World Congress of Tatars “Tatars: strategy of action”.

The conference was attended by local historians, historians, teachers, researchers, religious figures, representatives of state and local government bodies, and the media. The conference participants focused on the history of Tatar villages in the Republic of Mari El, other regions of the Volga-Ural region and Eurasia. By the way, the Tatars are the third largest people in Mari El, their number is more than 43 thousand people, which is 6% of the population of the republic. The organizers of the conference are the Ministry of Culture, Press and Ethnic Affairs of the Republic of Mari El, the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, the Society of Tatar Regional Studies of the Republic of Tatarstan, GAUK RME “Republican Center of Tatar Culture”, Tatar Historical Society of RME under GAUK RME “Republican Center of Tatar Culture”, Regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Republic of Mari El.

The delegation from Tatarstan came to the beautiful Yoshkar-Ola not empty-handed, we brought hundreds of books with us, first of all, several dozen copies of a unique book – “Tatar World” (“Zaman” publishing house, Kazan, 2020). This book includes the most important milestones in the history of the Tatars from the beginnings to the present. This book will help someone to feel their national identity, others will introduce them to the traditions of the Tatar people and the spiritual wealth of the Tatar world. All books on behalf of the World Congress of Tatars and the Society of Tatar Regional Studies of the Republic of Tatarstan A.A. Burkhanov handed over to the participants of the conference and its guests.