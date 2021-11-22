The Kazan Kremlin will celebrate the International Day of Islamic Art

A number of events will be held in the Museum of Islamic Culture of the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve on November 21, 2021 in honor of the International Day of Islamic Culture. This was reported by the press service of the museum-reserve.

First, the exhibition “In Dialogue with Tradition” will open.

In addition, the festive program includes a seminar on the history of the development of Shamail art, on the art of Tazhib and on the scientific aspects of classical Arabic calligraphy, as well as a master class on writing tughra.

The event will present the features of the Tatar Muslim fine art, its inclusion in the global Islamic culture.

Admission is free, but preliminary registration is required by phone 567-81-64.

The main organizers were the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve together with the Institute of Language, Literature and Art named after G. Ibragimov of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Bulgarian Islamic Academy.