The Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan presents a project

“Old Tchistopol. Revival ”is an art and exhibition project about a one-story, old, merchant town.

The project is organized with the support of the Presidential Grants Fund of the Russian Federation, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the St. Petersburg House of Nationalities.

The exhibition will open on November 24 at the St. Petersburg House of Nationalities.