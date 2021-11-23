Mother’s Day will be celebrated at the Gabdulla Tukai Literary Museum

On November 26, the Gabdulla Tukai Literary Museum in Kazan will host an event “Hallowed be thy name”, dedicated to Mother’s Day. It was prepared in the format of an interactive lesson completely based on the personal biographical history of Gabdulla Tukay.

Kazan residents will be able to learn about the relatives of the great Tatar poet, listen to his poems, memories and works about his mother. In addition, within the framework of the interactive, memorial items directly related to the closest people of Tukay will be shown. The meeting will be held in Russian and Tatar languages.

Seats are limited, prior registration is required. More detailed information can be obtained by phone +7 (843) 590-86-67 or in WhatsApp at +7 (927) 440-64-62. When visiting the museum, it is necessary to observe social distance and mask regime, according to the Old Town Prefecture.