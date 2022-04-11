“Center of Siberian – Tatar culture” Tobolsk announces the competition “Siberian Nightingale”, “Siberian Nightingale”

The competition is held with the aim of identifying and supporting creative talents in the field of vocal art, fostering love and respect for the cultural heritage of their people, strengthening international friendship and spiritual interaction between different ethnic cultures.

On April 30, competitive performances of participants will take place at the address: Tobolsk,

st. Ershova, 30, MAUK “Center of Siberian-Tatar culture” of the city of Tobolsk.

Competition nominations:

– Singer-songwriters (solo)

– Folk vocals (solo)

– Pop vocals (solo)

All the interested participants aged 11 and over are invited to participate in the competition.

Each participant in the declared nomination submits one work

lasting no more than 2.5 minutes.

The jury consists of leading experts in vocal and musical

art. One of the winners, who received the largest number of votes from the jury members, is awarded the Grand Prix – the TITLE “Siberian Nightingale” or “Siberian Nightingale”. The Grand Prix is ​​awarded to one winner of the competition regardless of the age category.