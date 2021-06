Chairman of the National Council will take part in the International Mining Sabantui

Chairman of the National Council will take part in the International Mining Sabantui

Today, on June 25, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev went on a working trip to Kemerovo.

Here on June 26-27, as part of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Kuzbass, the International Mining Sabantuy will take place.