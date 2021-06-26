Within the framework of the International Miners’ Sabantui, the delegates of Tatarstan laid flowers at the monument “The Burning Heart of a Miner” in the Rudnichny District of Kemerovo.

The monument by Ernst Unknown was installed in Kemerovo on August 28, 2003 on the territory of the Krasnaya Gorka museum. The opening of the monument was timed to coincide with the celebration of the Miner’s Day. One of the symbols of Kuzbass.

The monument is a bronze figure of a miner, mounted on a three-meter pedestal of black granite. With his right hand, the miner leans on a jackhammer, and holds the other near a burning heart. The miner “grows” out of coal, at the base of which there are coal slabs stylized as “masks of sorrow”. Special lighting emphasizes the monumentality of the composition and allows a good view of the monument from the left bank. The height of the sculpture itself is seven meters, the height of the pedestal is four and a half meters. The weight of the monument is 5 tons.

We remind you that these days in Kuzbass the International Miners’ Sabantuy is being held, in which 250 delegates from 21 regions of Russia and abroad take part.