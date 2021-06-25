The Historical Museum invites you to the exhibition “Visiting  Tatars”

Today, June 24, in Chelyabinsk at the State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals, a new exhibition “Visiting Tatars” is opening, which is presented by the Yelabuga State Historical-Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve (Republic of Tatarstan). The exhibition is interesting because it shows the traditions and customs of the Tatar people through the prism of contemporary fine arts and ethnography.

Elabuga is a city-museum and a city of museums. There are only 16 objects in the museum-reserve there. Among them are the museums of Ivan Shishkin, Marina Tsvetaeva, Nadezhda Durova and, of course, the Yelabuzhskoe settlement, well-known far beyond the borders of Tatarstan. And there are also private and departmental museums. The city receives a huge number of tourists and hosts many cultural events. One of them is the International Symposium on Contemporary Art.

“For 16 years now, artists from different countries of the world and regions of Russia have come to us every year and for ten days they have been working on a predetermined theme. The works created by them remain in the funds of the museum-reserve, – says Zilya Nigamaeva, head of the Museum of Contemporary Ethnic Art of YGIAiKhMZ. “The collection is already quite serious, and, shaping these works according to different principles, we carry them all over the world”.

“Visiting tTatars” is one of such projects, prepared for the 100th anniversary of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic and the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity in Tatarstan. The works presented on it, inspired by national traditions, images of mythology and literature, help to form a holistic idea of ​​the original Tatar culture. At the same time, these are striking works of modern art, extremely diverse in styles and techniques of execution. The exhibition is complemented by items of Tatar everyday life, elements of national costume, jewelry and works of decorative and applied art.