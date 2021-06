“Pechen Bazare” will be held in Almetyevsk

On July 10-11, Almetyevsk will host the Pechen Bazary festival.

The organizers of the festival invite designers, farmers, townspeople, artists and Almetyevites who are not indifferent to the Tatar urban culture.

The guests of the festival will find samples of national design, interesting lecture halls, master classes, alternative music and other novelties.