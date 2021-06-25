The first session of the “Salyat” forum has ended

The first session of the jubilee X International Youth Educational Forum “Sult” has finished in Tatarstan. JUNIOR SKILLS BILER FORUM brought together over a thousand participants from all districts of Tatarstan, neighboring regions, from the Samara region, Udmurtia, Bashkortostan, Chuvashia, Mari El, Leningrad region and Moscow. The change took place on the territory of the Bilyar Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve from 19 to 23 June.

The final chord of the first shift was the closing ceremony, where the activists of the youth center “Salyat” were awarded. For their contribution to its development, 20 people were awarded with signs of the II and III degrees. Among them are counselors and camp directors who throughout the year contribute to the development and strengthening of the “Sult” center.

Director of the youth center “Salyat” Aigul Gabdrakhmanova expressed gratitude to the participants of the shift: “Many thanks to our children. If it weren’t for you, there wouldn’t be such a change. Thanks everyone! We tried very hard to create conditions where children could relax, get to know each other, and gain new knowledge. And I think we did it! ”

The evening continued with a festive concert “Salyat bezgә ochar kanat birde”, where creative performances of children, counselors and shift organizers were presented. Songs of forums of different years sounded, some of which have already become classics in the world of Sult. The headliners of the event were the Ommage group and DJ Malsi Music.

We remind you that JUNIOR SKILLS BILER FORUM is aimed at studying the professions of the future. The idea of ​​the change is to create new opportunities for schoolchildren to master the professions in demand.

“It is very important to understand what profession the child chooses. You need to find out as much as possible how this type of activity takes place, what happens at the moment when he begins to show himself as a professional. Therefore, communication with professionals in their field is very important at this stage. The choice of profession is the choice of the whole life, “said the speaker of the forum, architect Marina Davletgaraeva.

The speakers of the educational program were the Vice-President of the Union of Designers, one of the authors of the Olympic facilities in Russia Yuri Menchits (Moscow), a member of the Union of Architects, senior lecturer of KGASU Marina Davletgaraeva, architect, urbanist, Zulfiya Ilkaeva, artist Ruslan Ibragimov, calligrapher Aizat Mingazov, teachers of the children’s school KGASU “DASHKA”, representatives of the Moscow Polytechnic University, Kazan National Research Technical University – KAI named after A.N. Tupolev.

The schoolchildren were able to see a science show, got acquainted with modern unmanned aerial systems, prototyping, Arabic calligraphy, lettering, developed their own art objects and created a design project for the “Sult” park.

“I will note the high level of intelligence in children in“ Salyat ”. Leading the lectures, I was worried about the approach of transferring information and comprehending knowledge. Today’s children are the unknown tomorrow, today they can turn the globe into a tiny thing, thanks to the fact that they press a button on their phone and video format they talk with a friend in another country. For them, the Earth has become small. I was amazed by the communication in the camp, the ability to greet and hug, regardless of age, ”designer Yuri Menchits shared his impressions of the forum.

This year, special attention is paid to ecology. The participants created a public garden with their own hands, where they will grow vegetables and flowers. Lectures were organized for children, where the younger generation was taught an ecological lifestyle and called for conscious consumption.

As part of the shift, sports competitions were held on the territory of the forum: championships in football, volleyball and basketball. Children took part in other events such as bochos, snooker and streetball.

The second session of the forum will take place from June 26 to July 1. ARTS BILER FORUM will unite gifted children and talented youth in 3 directions: music, dance and theater. Participants will receive master classes, lectures and creative meetings from leading cultural figures of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Russian Federation. This year, for the first time, laboratories will be held, within which the experts of the directions will form their team and prepare creative performances for the gala concert together with them.