Literary and musical evening “We are children of 41” was held in the House of Friendship of Peoples

On the day of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, the state radio “Tatarstan” held a literary and musical evening “We are children of 41”. The event took place in the House of Friendship of Peoples.

In total, 106 thousand people were born in Tatarstan in 1941. Those who survived the terrible 41st year, experienced all the bitterness of the war, and now celebrate their 80th anniversary, gathered in the hall. They shared their memories.