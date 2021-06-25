Ildar Gilmutdinov: the Assembly of the Peoples of Russia will receive state status

The Assembly of the Peoples of Russia will soon receive state status, said Ildar Gilmutdinov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ethnic Affairs, Chairman of the Council of the Federal Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy, at a press conference in Tatar-inform news agency on national policy in the Russian Federation.

“With the receipt of state status, there will be even more assistance from the state. Branches of the Assembly of the Peoples of Russia will be in each region. National organizations will receive more attention, ”Gilmutdinov said.

He also noted that within the framework of the Assembly of the Peoples of Tatarstan, under the leadership of Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin, in order to support nationalities, houses of friendship of peoples are being opened in many regions. “Systemic attention to international issues, the adoption of programs in the federal center is only beneficial,” the head of the FNKAT stressed.

“Our multinationality is our heritage, our future. We need to preserve it, increase it, bring it to the next generation, ”Gilmutdinov is sure.

“In recent years, my colleagues and I have tried to adopt various strategic documents. Based on this, the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs was created. There is a council that considers interethnic relations, next year a decision will be announced to preserve the handicraft and material and cultural heritage of the peoples of Russia, ”the speaker added.

The Assembly of the Peoples of the Russian Federation is an all-Russian public organization formed with the aim of protecting human rights and ethnic rights of nationalities. The organization has been operating since 1998. The founder of the Assembly of the Peoples of Russia is the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs.