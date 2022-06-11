Collection of gifts for Sabantuy in the Muslyumovsky district    held

tatruen
One of the rituals of meeting our national holiday Sabantuy is the collection of gifts.

Despite the fact that the tradition of collecting gifts on Sabantuy is called differently in different places and has been preserved in different ways, despite this, we are all waiting for it.

According to such a good tradition, on June 9, a collection of gifts for Sabantuy was held in the Muslyumovsky district. The ceremony was held with enthusiasm, dances and songs to the accordion. The owners of the houses with a gift were waiting at the gate.

There are only a few days left before the national holiday. Welcome to Sabantuy holiday!

