Danis Shakirov welcomed participants of the conference timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the birth of E.R. Tenishev

Today, April 22, 2021, in the Penza Regional Library named after M. Yu. Lermontov, the All-Russian Scientific and Practical Conference “Languages ​​of Culture in the Context of Historical Heritage: to the 100th Anniversary of the Birth of E.R. Tenishev” has started. Acting Governor of the Penza Region Oleg Melnichenko, Speaker of the Regional Parliament Valery Lidin, Chairman of the Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of the Penza Region Zhigansha Tuktarov, linguists, ethnographers, museum workers and others took part in the opening ceremony.

On behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, Vasil Shaikhraziev, head of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov greeted the conference participants:

“The Tatars living in the Penza region are a support for us, because it is thanks to their efforts that the historical, cultural and spiritual heritage of our ancestors is preserved in this region. Participation in the conference of scientists, ethnographers, statesmen and public figures of the Penza region from foreign countries and many regions of our country testifies to the high interest in the life and work of our outstanding compatriot. ”

Acting Head of the subject of the Russian Federation noted the outstanding contribution of Edgem Tenishev to science:

“The anniversary of Edkhyam Rakhimovich Tenishev is a great event for the region. He wrote more than 300 works on Turkic studies, this is a huge work. He devoted his whole life to science. And today’s conference has brought together a large number of scientists. I think holding such events deserves support and development. I am grateful to the Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy for the initiative. This conference is a good basis for the development and support of the traditions of the Turkic peoples ”.