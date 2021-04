Danis Shakirov will visit the city of Tyumen on a working visit

Head of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov will pay a working visit to Tyumen on April 23-25.

Various events are planned here: a meeting with local historians, a meeting with the leaders and activists of Tatar public organizations of the Tyumen region, a solemn event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Tatar cultural center of Tyumen, visits to cultural heritage sites, etc.