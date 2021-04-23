The most famous portraits of Gabdulla Tukai will be presented in Kazan

Today in the National Art Gallery “Khazine” of the State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan opens the exhibition “I will be the new sun …”. The exhibition is dedicated to the 135th anniversary of the birth of the great poet Gabdulla Tukay. This was reported by the press service of the State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The exhibition will feature the most famous photographs of Gabdulla Tukai with the stories of their creation, the first lifetime books of the poet, published in the early 1910s. The illustrations in these publications were made by Tatar artists, whose names remain unknown.

Also, at the exhibition you can see the works of contemporary artists: paintings, graphic works, sculpture, which reflect the images of the heroes of Tukay’s works, the poet’s books with illustrations.