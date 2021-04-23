On April 21, an off-site meeting of the activists of the Council of Tatar local lore studies took place in the village of Arakaevo

The meeting took place within the framework of the preparation for upcoming forum of Tatar ethnographers of the Sverdlovsk region. The meeting was attended by Filared Gafurov, researcher, author of a monograph on Novy Bugalysh and others, scientific director of the Council; Rifat Yusupov, employee of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan; Alfinur Akhunova, researcher, author of excursion routes, social activist.

The participants discussed the draft program of the future forum of Tatar local historians of the Sverdlovsk region, its goals and objectives, outlined steps for preparation.

Then director of the MUK “NCC s. Arakaevo ”Salavat Gubaev conducted an excursion around the cultural complex of the village. The ethnocultural center in an amazing way contains a museum of the history of the village and surnames, not only in documents and photographs, but also collected household items, artifacts; a huge layer of modern cultural life is shown.

The variety and uniqueness of the collected materials amazes. Special attention should be paid to the site of the courtyard and everyday life of the Tatar village. The excursion lasted more than 1.5 hours.

We are grateful to Salavat Gubaev for the offer to provide the site of the Cultural Center for the future forum.

Here the forum participants will be able not only to work productively, but also to get acquainted with an amazing ethnocultural complex – a full-fledged tourist cluster.