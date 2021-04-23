RT Religious Board of Muslims invites you to the Kazan mosque “Apanay” for the city holiday “In search of the night Al-Qadr”

On April 29, the Kazan mosque “Apanay” will host the city holiday “In Search of the Night Al-Qadr”. The Muftiat provides an interesting program for adults and children: the instruction “How not to miss the night of Al-Qadr” from Sheikh Ali Ibodov, tafsir of the surah “Al-Qadr” from Niyaz Hazrat Sabirov, the performance of nasheeds, the quiz “Ramazan” for adults, a competition for the best reading Surahs “Al-Qadr” among children, games and relay race.

Anas ibn Malik, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “When Ramadan came, the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:“ Truly, this month has come. In which the night is better than a thousand nights And whoever loses this night will lose the benefit of Ramadan, and no one will lose its benefit, except for the one who is deprived of this night, ”the hadith narrated by Imam Ibn Majah.

The city festival “In Search of the Night Al-Qadr” starts at 12.30.

Address: st. Kayuma Nasyri, 29.