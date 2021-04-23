Exhibition of winners of  children’s drawing competition “Tarikh ezlәrenn »n” is open in Kazan

The Exhibition of the winners of the All-Russian competition of children’s drawing “Tarikh ezlәrennn” has opened in Kazan. The competition has been held for the eighth time by the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Idel Youth Center.

The contest “Tarikh ezlrennәn” (in the footsteps of history) is attended by children of 7-17 years old from the regions of Russia, who actively participate in the national life of the region, who are engaged in creativity in national-cultural autonomies and Tatar public centers.

The purpose of the competition is to increase the level of knowledge of the history of the Tatar people in the context of Russian history, foster national self-awareness among the younger generation, and encourage children to be creative.

This year, 421 works from 32 regions of the Republic of Tatarstan and 12 regions of the Russian Federation have been submitted to the competition.

The works were evaluated by the jury, which included famous artists and historians.

The jury selected 25 winners, whose works are presented at an exhibition in the Gallery of Contemporary Art of the GMII of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The exhibition is open from 15 to 30 April 2021, Tue-Sun 11: 00-20: 00, Mon-closed

Address: Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, Karl Marx st., 57