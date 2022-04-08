Directors of the Tatar public organizations of the Sverdlovsk region elected delegates to the VIII Congress of the World Congress of Tatars

On April 6, 2022, a joint meeting of the leaders of the Tatar national public organizations of the Sverdlovsk region was held in the building of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The event was attended by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Khaidar Gilfanov, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Faviya Safiullina, consultant of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan Rifat Yusupov, Chairman of the National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Sverdlovsk Region Artur Mukhutdinov, Chairman of the National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of Yekaterinburg Vladislav Yakhin, Chairman of the local national cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the city Gulshat Ayupova, head of the Sverdlovsk regional public organization for the development of friendship between peoples “Tatars of the Urals” Sufiya Tamindarova, head of the Sverdlovsk regional public organization for the promotion of the spiritual development of Tatar and Bashkir culture “YARDAM” Aidar Mukhamatnurov, chairman of the Local Religious Organization “Enlightenment” Ruslan Nurmametov, chairman of the national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Berezovsky urban district Frida Nasrtdinova, chairman of the Sverdlovsk regional center of Tatar and Bashkir culture “Miras” and chairman of the youth society public organization “Yashen” Rinat Kashtanov.

On the agenda was the issue of choosing delegates from the Sverdlovsk region to the VIII Congress of the World Congress of Tatars.

“In the Sverdlovsk region, 11 Tatar public organizations are registered, in addition, there are unregistered organizations that are no less active,” said Faviya Safiullina, chairman of the meeting, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan.

A general vote adopted a proposal to include in the delegation all the leaders of actively working Tatar public organizations and people who make a great contribution to the preservation and development of the native language, national culture and national education in the Sverdlovsk region.

The list of delegates of the Sverdlovsk region to the VIII Congress of the World Congress of Tatars was adopted unanimously.