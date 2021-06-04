Discussion platform was held dedicated to the experience of religious and national organizations in the preservation and development of the Tatar language

Within the framework of the XI All-Russian Forum of Tatar Religious Figures “National Life and Religion”, a discussion platform was held dedicated to the experience of religious and national organizations in the preservation and development of the Tatar language.

The head of the department of science and education of the Religious Board of Muslims of Tatarstan, Marat Ishmuratov, introduced the activities of the religious organization aimed at preserving the Tatar language. Here he spoke about the reading of sermons in the Tatar language and noted that, together with the RB of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Russian Islamic Institute, programs for teaching the Tatar language have been created, as well as courses “We are Tatars.”

Imam-khatib of the Ikhlas mosque in Ufa, representative of the World Congress of Tatars in Bashkortostan Alfred Davletshin spoke about the activities of the Ikhlas mosque in the field of preserving the Tatar language, and also focused on the participation of religious organizations in grant competitions.

Delegates from Mordovia, Togliatti, Orenburg, Samara and Khabarovsk Territory also spoke at the meeting of the discussion platform.