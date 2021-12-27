DUM RT has  summed up the results of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity

2021 was declared in Tatarstan by the President of the Republic, Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov, the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity. During this period, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, within the framework of preserving the Tatar language and the national-religious identity of the Tatars, has implemented 6 large projects, held 9 scientific conferences, organized 8 various competitions and intellectual contests. In addition, similar events took place in the madrasahs and muhtasibats of the muftiat. It is also noteworthy that the previous year 2020 was declared the Year of the Mother Language in the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The most notable and large projects of the DUM RT in 2021 include: the launch of the first Tatar online madrasah, the development of the Tatar national computer font “Kazan Basma”, the preparation of a new edition of the Kur’an “Kazan Basmasy” on its basis, the organization of Tatar language courses in 100 mosques of the republic, and creation of the character “Tugan batyr”.

The first Tatar online madrasah started working in the first days of 2021. For 11 months the site of the madrasah has been visited by 50,000 “shakirds”. 400 of them successfully completed their studies and became holders of a certificate of mastering the program in the basics of Islam. It is also noteworthy that 35% of all madrasah users belong to the young part of the population under 44 years old. The wide geography of users also testifies to the high demand for the project: in addition to Russian Tatars, from 300 to 1000 Tatar compatriots from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, and the United States receive knowledge on the portal. Users of less than 100 people – from Europe, Asia, North America, etc.