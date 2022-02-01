Exhibition of painter and graphic artist Rustem Khuzin to open in Kazan

The Amir Mazitov Museum, a branch of the Kazan Museum Complex (Dzerzhinsky St., 27), will open the exhibition “Under the Blue Sky” by painter and graphic artist Rustem Khuzin on February 4. The author of landscapes, paintings on everyday topics and works of the historical genre, recreating the events of the times of the Volga Bulgaria, will present about fifty works.

“One of my paintings, The Adoption of Islam, is among several others in the collection of the Bulgarian Museum-Reserve. But other works will be exhibited at the exhibition,” the artist told Tatar-inform news agency.

The artist’s creative range is wide, and the exhibition will primarily feature works of the historical genre, landscapes of Tatarstan, central Russia and the Urals, as well as still lifes. Rustem Khuzin, born in Ufa, first graduated from the Savitsky Penza Art College, and in 2002 from the Russian Academy of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture in Moscow. Since 1998, he studied at the portrait workshop under the guidance of Professor Leysan Khasyanova, graduated from the creative painting workshop of the Academy of Arts under the guidance of Kharis Yakupov. In 2005-2011 he taught at the Kazan Art College named after Feshin.

Khuzin’s works are in the Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan, the collections of the Bulgarian Museum-Reserve and the Almetyevsk Art Gallery, private collections in Russia, France, Germany, Turkey.

“The exhibition of Rustem Khuzin at the Mazitov Museum can be seen until March 10,” the press service of the Kazan Museum Complex specified.