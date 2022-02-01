in News, Slider, Export, Congress news, General news, 31.01.2022 0 16

On January 31, 2022, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev, together with the leaders of Tatar public organizations of the North-Western Federal District, visited the Islamic Center at the Spiritual Muslim Board of Murmansk and the Murmansk region. The guests were acquainted with the activities of the Center by the chairman of the CRO DUM of Murmansk and the Murmansk region A.M. Tagiev.

Nowadays, marriage ceremonies are held in the mosque, charity dinners for fasting people are organized, important events in the life of the Muslim community are announced. Believers from all over the area gather for Friday prayers.