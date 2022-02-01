The Tinchurin Theater Museum has started a cycle of lessons “The Light of the Inextinguishable Star”

The Museum of the Tatar State Theater of Drama and Comedy named after Karim Tinchurin started lessons-meetings “The Light of the Unquenchable Star”, dedicated to the life and work of the playwright, artist, director Karim Tinchurin (1887-1938). The cycle of lessons is dedicated to the 135th anniversary of the birth of Karim Tinchurin.

The first guest of the meeting was the People’s Writer of the Republic of Tatarstan, laureate of the Gabdulla Tukay Prize Rabit Batulla. The writer, playwright, publicist, who made a great contribution to the study and popularization of the heritage of Karim Tinchurin, told the students of school No. 13 of the city of Kazan about Tinchurin’s acting, directing, and writing activities. The students were also interested in the history of the creation of Karim Tinchurin’s famous works “Blue Shawl”, “Faded Stars” and “Kazan Towel”. According to the head teacher of school No. 13, Fidania Gubaidullina, the lessons are facilitated by the study of the native language, literature and culture.

The organizer and host of the lesson-meeting was the head of the theater museum Karima Tinchurina, Honored Worker of Culture of Tatarstan Rozalia Chabatova. According to the writer Rabita Batulla, the theater museum under the direction of Rozalia Chabatova is doing an invaluable job in preserving Tinchurin’s work. Rabit Batulla also expressed his gratitude to the theater management for the careful care of the grave of Zagida Tinchurina, the playwright’s wife.

At the museum of the Tatar State Theater of Drama and Comedy named after Karim Tinchurin, lessons-meetings “The Light of the Unquenchable Star” will be held regularly every Friday with the participation of students from Kazan schools. The speakers at the event will be scientists, artists, writers.