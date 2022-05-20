Experts spoke about the importance of celebrating the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by Bolgaria

Events in honor of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bolgaria began the day before. Experts commented on the importance of this holiday from the point of view of politics, economy and ordinary people of Tatarstan.

“From the point of view of an entrepreneur, I see in this event for Tatarstan an opportunity to develop both the entire region and business in the region. As they say, the world rests on handshakes, and the more people, including investors, get to know us, see the investment attractiveness of our region, the more opportunities we will have to build, create and improve life both in the Republic and in the country”, – says Dinar Minakhmetov, CEO of Taimas Group LLC.

The businessman also noted that large-scale international events will give joy to many Tatarstan residents and show “the world is open to us, and we are open to the world.”

Gulzada Rudenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Yelabuga on tourism and protection of cultural heritage, also saw an opportunity to declare the economic and social success of the republic in the events.

“Language, religion, culture and traditions are what we need to talk about, especially now, at a time when the information field is often filled with negativity,” she added.

Tatarstan has created the foundations for the “soft power” model of public diplomacy of the Tatar world and cross-cultural relations, Oleg Agapov, professor of KIU, adviser to the rector on strategic initiatives, is sure.

“I believe that the celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria will strengthen the culture of the multiple socio-cultural identity of the Russian civilization, which will be the key to sustainable interethnic and interreligious relations, a “platform” for building a “flexible” model of federalism, a policy of “cultivating meanings”, the development of humanitarian practices of personal growth and multilevel models of social and humanitarian innovations,” concluded the scientist.

Various events help demonstrate the experience of Tatarstan in the field of interethnic and interreligious interaction. Others are designed to show the economic success of the region. But everything is not limited to this.

“The celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam also helps to show our culture to representatives of other peoples and countries, makes it possible to find common ground, will become a platform for launching new interesting projects and events,” said Timur Kadyrov, chairman of the Youth Assembly of the Peoples of Tatarstan.