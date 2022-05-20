The meeting of the Chairman of the National Council and Albir Hazrat Krganov was held at the World Congress of Tatars

Today, the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars hosted a meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev and Chairman of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia Albir Khazrat Krganov.

The meeting was also attended by the Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov and the Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars –

head of the committee for work with Tatar public associations

regions of the Russian Federation Mars Tukaev.

Vasil Shaikhraziev greeted the guests and spoke about the history of creation and activities of the World Congress of Tatars: 30 years ago, the World Congress of Tatars was created in order to preserve the culture, language and identity of our people. Also, the Chairman of the National Council shared information about the events held in the framework of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria.

– The All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures is designed to give us the opportunity to discuss the issues of preserving and developing our traditions, religion, history. We express our gratitude to you for participating in these events. We actively cooperate with the muftis of various regions of the country and always set as an example the activities of religious organizations under your leadership. Your work is focused on fruitful work and strengthening ties with the young and older generation, – said Vasil Shaykhraziev.

Albir Hazrat Kraganov also shared his thoughts on the activities of the World Congress of Tatars.