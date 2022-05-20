The All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures continues in Kazan, which takes place from May 19 to 21. Yesterday the grand opening of the forum took place at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center.

The forum dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria gathered 1100 delegates from 76 regions of Russia and 5 foreign countries.

Today, religious figures and guests will take part in the ceremony of laying the first stone in the construction of the Cathedral Mosque of Kazan. Later in the Tatar State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after. M. Jalil will host a plenary session of the forum with the participation of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov.