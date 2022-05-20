Marat Khusnullin spoke at the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures

The plenary session of the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures continues. Marat Khusnullin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the preparation and holding of celebrations dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria, delivered a welcoming speech.

“For many years, the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures has united representatives of the Muslim clergy from the Russian regions. President of the country Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has repeatedly noted the worthy contribution of Muslims in strengthening interethnic peace and harmony in society, in preserving cultural diversity, in defending the priority interests of our country,” said Marat Khusnullin.

The plenary session continued with speeches by other officials.