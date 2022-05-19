Today, in the exhibition hall of Kazan Expo, the opening of the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures took place.

The forum delegates were greeted by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev.

– In 2022, the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures is held as part of the celebration of a large-scale date – the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. Representatives of 5 foreign countries and 76 regions of Russia have gathered here today. We hope that this forum will become a platform for the exchange of experience, provide an opportunity to discuss topical issues and unite us, – said the Chairman of the National Council.

Also, the awards of the World Congress of Tatars were presented here and the winners of the contest “Tatar azans” were congratulated.

Forum delegates had the opportunity to get acquainted with the international exhibition of the halal industry Russia Halal Expo, which is also held in Kazan from May 19 to 21.

Tomorrow the delegates of the forum will take part in the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the new Cathedral Mosque of Kazan. Also on May 20, a plenary session of the forum will be held. And on May 21, in the ancient city of Bolgar, solemn events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bogaria will be held.