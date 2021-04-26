Flowers were laid at the monument to Gabdulla Tukay in Astrakhan

Today, April 26, on the jubilee 135th birthday of the classic of Tatar literature, flowers were laid at the poet’s monument in Astrakhan. The monument to the national poet, literary critic, publicist, public figure and translator Gabdulla Tukai in the city of Astrakhan was opened on May 27, 2013.

The Astrakhan monument appeared in the park named after Gabdulla Tukai at the initiative of the city society of Tatar culture “Duslyk” and with the support of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. The monument was erected on the site of an old Tatar settlement. On the bench, near the bronze Gabdulla, there are always fresh flowers. A rather large Tatar diaspora still lives in Astrakhan.