The XII International Economic Summit “Russia – Islamic World: KazanSummit” will be held from 28 to 30 July 2021

From 28 to 30 July 2021, the XII International Economic Summit “Russia – Islamic World: KazanSummit” will be held in the capital of Tatarstan.

Conscious consumption will be the leitmotif of the Summit, among the key topics of the business program: partnership finance, the halal industry, youth diplomacy, export development, entrepreneurship and investment.

The event site will also host an exhibition of the halal industry Russia Halal Expo 2021 and the Machine-Building Cluster Forum.