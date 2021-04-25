Isker welcomes guests

Chairman of the World Congress of Tatars Shakirov Danis Fanisovich visited the Isker Historical and Memorial Complex and the city of Tobolsk. Public figures of the Tyumen region met the distinguished guest with dignity. Project leader and author Luiza Shamsutdinova and project investor Damir Ibragimov told and showed the projects of RTOO “Heritage” in the Tyumen region. Chairman of the Public Chamber of Tobolsk Vasily Kozhedub, Chairman of the Coordinating Council of Tatar Public Associations Rinat Nasyrov, Head of Tura-Tour Khakim Muratov, Chairman of the Council of Public Organizations of Tobolsk Albert Apsattarov, Head of the Cafe-Museum Bakhetle Alsu Mukhamedyarova discussed future plans and development prospects!

Public figures, heads of Tatar organizations of the Tyumen region and Chairman of the World Congress of Tatars also held a working meeting in Tyumen. They discussed the development of local history and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage of the Tatars. A solemn rewarding of public Tatar figures took place. Roundtable participants attended a festive concert dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Center for Tatar Culture in Tyumen.