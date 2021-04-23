The 15th International Theater Festival of Turkic Peoples “Nauruz” will be held at the G. Kamal Theater

The Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal has started selling tickets for the performances of the 15th Nauruz International Theater Festival of Turkic Peoples, which will be held in Kazan from June 7 to 13, 2021.

The festival program includes 23 theaters from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and the national republics of Russia. This year “Nauruz” will be held under the auspices of the theatrical art of the Northern Turks. The festival will be attended by over 500 participants.

The performances of XV “Nauruz” will be presented at 6 theatrical venues in Kazan: Big and Small Halls of the Kamal Theater, t Big and Small Halls of the Ekiyat Puppet Theater, the Tinchurin Theater, and the Kariev Theater. Performances will also be performed outdoors on the Kaban Lake embankment. Tickets are available at box offices, on theater websites, as well as from ticket operators.

Currently on sale there are tickets for the performances that will be played at the Kamala Theater. Tickets are available on the website and at the theater box office, as well as from ticket operators. In the near future, tickets will go on sale on the websites and at the box office of other theaters-venues “Nauruz”.