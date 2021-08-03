Foil fencer Timur Safin wins silver in the team tournament of the Olympic Games in Tokyo

Yesterday the Russian men’s team won silver in the final of the Olympic team foil fencing tournament. The Russian team was represented by a graduate of the Bashkir fencing school Timur Safin, twin brothers from Samara Kirill and Anton Borodachev, Vladislav Mylnikov from the Kursk region.

In the semifinals, the Russian foil fencers defeated the US team with a score of 45:41. During the meeting, Mylnikov was replaced by Safin. After the seventh of nine fights, the Russian national team was inferior to the Americans with a score of 32:35. Anton Borodachev reduced the gap to a minimum (39:40). Kirill Borodachev managed to bring the team to the final, having finished the decisive match with a score of 6: 1.

In the final, the young foil fencer team of Russia lost to the experienced French with a score of 28:45.

In 2016, at the XXXI Olympic Games in team competitions, Timur Safin (coach – Lira Rimovna Grui) became the champion and bronze medalist of the Games in individual foil competition. Having won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Timur collected a full set of Olympic medals.

Safin Timur Marselevich – Honored Master of Sports in foil fencing. Three-time European champion. Medalist of the World, European and European Games. Champion of the XXXI Olympic Games in the team competition, bronze medalist in the individual, 2016.

Timur Safin was born on August 4, 1992 in the city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He is Tatar by nationality. He moved to Russia as a child. Since 2001 he took up fencing. He is a pupil of SDYUSSHOR (children youth sports school) No. 19. The first coaches were F.Ya. Arslanov, V.V. Nagimov. He received higher education at the Bashkir Institute of Physical Culture since 2010.

In 2006 Timur became the bronze medalist of the Russian championship among youths in the team event.

In 2008 he became a member of the Russian youth fencing team.

In 2010, at the Russian Cup, he took 1st place in the team competition.

In 2012 he received the title of international master of sports in fencing. At the 2012 World Championship among juniors, he took 1st place in the individual competition and 2nd place in the team competition. European Championship 2012 among juniors 0 2nd place in the team competition.

In 2013 at the European Championship he took 1st place in individual and team events.

In 2014, Safin took 3rd place in the team competition at the European Championships in Strasbourg. Stage of the World Cup 2014 in La Coruña – 1st place in the team competition. World Cup stages 2014, Seoul and Havana – 2nd place in the team. Challenge Reveneu, Melun, France – 1st place in the individual competition. Russian Championship 2014, Lobnya – 1st place in individual and 2nd place in team.

Timur Safin was awarded the title of Honored Master of Sports of Russia. Awarded with the Order of Friendship, on August 25, 2016 – for high sporting achievements at the Games of the XXXI Olympiad in 2016, the will to win and dedication.