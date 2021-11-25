Forum of youth ethnic projects “Taba” has started

This is a unique youth interregional platform designed to give a new sound to the culture and traditions of the peoples of Russia, as well as to facilitate the exchange of experience in the implementation of youth interethnic projects.

Directions of the Forum’s projects in 2021: creativity, business, social design, projects for the implementation of rural areas.

Within the framework of the forum, participants will learn how to turn an idea into a project and get grants or sponsorships, how to get a greater social effect from the implementation of the project, how to find like-minded people and ignite people around.

The final stage will be a pitching session, the finalists of which will receive 150 thousand for the implementation of projects, valuable prizes, expert assessment and assistance in filling out grants.

The project is being implemented within the framework of an action plan dedicated to the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, announced in the Republic of Tatarstan.