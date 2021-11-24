Ilgiz Khalikov spoke at a forum dedicated to the development of native languages

Today, Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Ilgiz Khalikov took part in the interregional forum “Ensuring the development of native languages ​​in the system of multicultural education”, which was held online. He made a presentation on “Opportunities of the global peace in the field of preserving native languages”.

Ilgiz Khalikov welcomed the forum participants on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev and wished fruitful work within the framework of the forum.

The head of the Department of National Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan Lilia Akhmetzyanova and others also addressed the forum participants with a welcoming speech.