Ilsur Khadiullin: Work on adding textbooks in native languages ​​to the federal list will continue

Tatarstan will continue to work on entering the textbooks published in the republic for schools with the Tatar language of learning in the federal list. The head of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilsur Khadiullin told about this, answering the question of the correspondent of IA “Tatar-inform” after the annual address of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov to the State Service of the Republic of Tatarstan.

In his message, the President of the Republic set the task for the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan to continue constructive work with the federal center to introduce new textbooks on native languages ​​into use and to add translated textbooks to the federal list.

“We need this, because from time immemorial we have had our own national schools. There were Tatar schools in the days of the USSR, and a huge number of graduates of these schools, having received education from the first to the tenth grade in their native language, entered universities, achieved high results in science. Tatar schools have brought up future world-class scientists! If we forget all this today, supporting a unified education system, and our position is not understood, it will be a big mistake, ”Ilsur Khadiullin said.

“We understand the need to include textbooks in the federal list, but the way we understand this and the extent to which others understand it does not quite coincide,” the minister said.