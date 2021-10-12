WE ARE TOGETHER! WITHOUT BERG!

Appeal of the World Congress of Tatars to the Tatar people in connection with the upcoming All-Russian population census

The Tatars, the second largest nation in the country, have always occupied a worthy place in the socio-economic, socio-political and cultural life of our great Motherland – the Russian Federation. We are justly proud that our people gave the world great scientists, writers, actors, athletes, heroes of war and labor.

Tatarstan is one of the dynamically developing and investment-attractive subjects of the Russian Federation, closely cooperating with all regions of the country and foreign partners. Kazan is rightfully considered the center of spiritual and cultural attraction for all Tatars. The republic traditionally maintains close ties with compatriots living outside its borders – this provision is reflected in Art. 14 of the Constitution of Tatarstan.

By our common efforts, the Tatar factor in the life of the country influences the positive development of the regions and positive changes in civil society. Tatars make their worthy contribution to the preservation and strengthening of peace and harmony among the peoples of the country.

Tatar public organizations, national and cultural autonomies are doing a great job to preserve the native language, culture and traditions of the people and to further enhance its historical and cultural heritage. This activity is carried out within the framework of the implementation of the Tatars Action Strategy adopted by the National Assembly (Millut Kyeny). In 2021, declared in Tatarstan as the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, and by the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars – the Year of Unity of the Tatar People, this is gaining special relevance.

We must not forget that many of the customs of the Tatars are based on family, pedagogical, religious traditions and have deep roots. Our task is to make full use of this centuries-old experience. We believe in our youth, they perceive our national traditions in a modern way – this is the guarantee of our future.

The population census has always been an important event for our country. Sometimes people perceive this event as a routine statistical procedure. At the same time, the adoption of state decisions on infrastructure development, renewal and adoption of program measures in the ethnocultural sphere depends on this. At this crucial time, we appeal to every Tatar, activists, public organizations with an appeal to take an active part in the 2021 population census, help each other, and volunteer.

We receive signals that there are calls to rewrite in a different way for the sake of territorial, ethno-confessional or other peculiarities. This creates a threat to the unity of our people, dividing it into separate groups. It is important to note that the upcoming census will be conducted in electronic format for the first time. This makes it possible to enter your data and information about the family in the accounting documents without intermediaries. Therefore, it is important for each of us to directly participate in the electronic format of the census.

Regardless of the region of residence and dialects of the language, we are one people. We are together, in unity, forever!