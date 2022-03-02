In Tatarstan, the Olympiad in the Tatar language for Russian-speaking pupils of schools with Russian as the language of instruction has ended

From February 26 to February 28, on the basis of the OOK “Duslyk” of the Republican Olympiad Center of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan, the final stage of the Republican Olympiad in the Tatar language for Russian-speaking students of schools with the Russian language of instruction in grades 4-11 was held.

192 schoolchildren from 26 municipal districts of Tatarstan, Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny took part in the Olympiad.

The winners became pupils from 21 municipalities, Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny.

The participants of the Olympiad were evaluated by a competent jury, which included members of the teaching staff of the Institute for the Development of Education of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Institute of Philology and Intercultural Communication of KFU, the Institute of International Education of KNRTU-KAI, the Arsk Pedagogical College named after Gabdulla Tukay.

The chairman of the jury is Rasima Shamsutdinova, head of the department of the Tatar language and literature of the Institute for the Development of Education of the Republic of Tatarstan.