The Days of Tatarstan cinema will be held in the Saratov region

On March 11 and 12, the Days of Tatar Cinema will be held at the Cinema House. The audience will be presented with films for different tastes:

– “Apipa”

“Apipa” tells about the female musical ensemble of the same name, which goes on tour around the republic. The film colorfully shows the tour of the artists, which is full of the most unexpected events.

Famous performers of the Tatar stage Firdus Tyamaev, Alvin Gray, Alsu Abulkhanova and others starred in the film. The key roles were played by the actors of the Tinchurinsky Theater Artem Piskunov, Reseda Salyakhova, Rustem Gaizullin, Zulfiya Valeeva.

-“Sumbul”

Sumbul and Bulat fall in love with each other, they have a child. But Bulat betrays their feelings. Unable to forgive the betrayal, Sumbul with his little son goes to Bukhara. Bulat’s brother Bayras is also in love with Sumbul. He follows her to Uzbekistan. Bulat realizes his mistake, but it’s too late to correct it…

– “Isanmesez?”

A traditional Tatar family lives – family members meet at holidays, anniversaries, say good words, promises to each other, and each returns to their lives. And then the moment comes when one of the relatives falls ill and needs the help of the whole family.

The event is held by the RTNKA of the Saratov region together with the Tatarkino State Budgetary Institution of the Republic of Tatarstan.