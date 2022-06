In Tobolsk, the festival of pedigrees “Shajara bayram” was held

The participants told about their deep family roots, showing personal photos from family archives of the XIX – XX centuries. Hassan Khuchashev also performed for the guests, presenting Tatar folk songs.