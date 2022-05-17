Kazan and Bolgar to host Belt Wrestling World Cup “Koresh” Fr

From May 18 to May 22 Kazan and Bolgar will host the World Cup in belt wrestling “Koresh” as part of the celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria “Izge Bolgar Zhyeny”.

More than 150 athletes from 25 countries of the world will take part in the World Cup: Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Egypt, Equatorial, Guinea, Georgia, India, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Moldova , Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Chad.

Competitions will be held at the following venues:

Moscow, st. Marshal Katukov, 22, gym GBU “MSK” Yantar “Moskomsport

Republic of Tatarstan, Laishevsky municipal district, Matyushinsky rural settlement, village of Matyushino, st. Sadovaya, building 7.

Republic of Tatarstan, Bolgar, Pionerskaya st., 1A, FOK “Olimp”;

Republic of Tatarstan, Bolgar, territory of the Bulgarian Museum Reserve.

The Cup will be attended by national teams, athletes in the category: men (born in 2003 and older): 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 85 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, 130 kg, 130+ kg.