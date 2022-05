The Tatar concert “Җyrlyk ale!” will be held in the Novosibirsk region T

The Tatars of the Novosibirsk region invite everyone to the reporting concert of two bands that everyone loves.

At the concert, the audience is expected to perform by the creative association “Seber Nury” and the vocal ensemble “Duslar”.

The concert will feature modern Tatar songs and folk songs in modern processing.

The event will be held on May 20, 2022 at 19.00 in Novosibirsk, Aleiskaya st., 16.