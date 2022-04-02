Kazan announced the start of the International Competition for the development of a draft design of the Cathedral Mosque of Kazan

Today, on the 29th day of the month of Shaaban (April 1), at a briefing for the media, the launch of the International Competition for the development of a draft design of the Cathedral Mosque in Kazan and the surrounding area was announced. Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Khazrat Samigullin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Head of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan Shamil Gafarov, Head of the Executive Committee of the Municipal Formation of Kazan Rustem Gafarov, Executive Director of the Republican Foundation for the Promotion of the Spiritual and Moral Development of the Society “Igelek -Kindness” Ilnur Rakhimov, Doctor of Architecture, Professor of the Department of Theory and Practice of Architecture and Design of KSUAE Galina Aidarova.

The construction of the complex of the Cathedral Mosque of Kazan is included in the federal Plan of the main activities for the preparation and holding of the celebration in 2022 of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. The initiative to build the main Cathedral Mosque in Kazan with a capacity of at least 10,000 people was initiated by the Muslim community of Tatarstan represented by the Spiritual Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan. To provide funding for activities related to the construction of the Cathedral Mosque, as well as to promote the spiritual and moral development of society, preserve the traditions and customs of the peoples of the Republic of Tajikistan, increase the public domain, as well as develop the scientific, cultural, intellectual and tourism potential of the republic in 2022 in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. The Supervisory Board of the fund was headed by the President of the Republic of Tatarstan.