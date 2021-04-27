Kazan hosted a poetry holiday dedicated to the 135th anniversary of the birth of the great Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukay and the Day of the Mother Language

Today, April 26, after an event in the village of Kyrlay dedicated to G. Tukai, the Tatar intelligentsia gathered in the center of Kazan. Here, at the monument to the great Tatar poet, a poetry festival is held annually.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov. The Tatar intelligentsia gathered on the square laid flowers at the poet’s monument.

Vasil Shaikhraziev congratulated the audience on the Day of the Mother Language. “On this significant day, the Tatar people living in various parts of the world read the poems of Gabdulla Tukai, lay flowers at the monuments. Also, a variety of events are held to preserve the national identity of the Tatar people, the development of language and culture. This is a very important day for 8 million of our compatriots, ”noted Vasil Shaikhraziev.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister has announced the winners of the G. Tukay Award this year. This honorary title was awarded to the famous artist of the theater named after G. Kamala Daniya Nurullina, writer Fakil Safin and artist Grigory Eydinov.