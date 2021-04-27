The winners of the Tukai Republican Award have become known

The winners of the Gabdulla Tukai Republican Award have been determined. Awards were given to actress Fidanie Nurullina, writer Fakil Safin and artist Grigory Eydinov. The decree signed by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov has been published on the official website of the President of Tatarstan.

Fidaniya Nurullina won an award for creating vivid stage images of Gerpina (“Gergary’s sons-in-law” by Minnulin), Aisylu (“Mirkai and Aisylu” by Isanbet), Marfuga (“Blue Shawl” by Tinchurin), Mastura (“A groom with a briefcase” by Isanbet), Chachak ( “Kul Gali” by Fattakh), Sazhida (“Kazan Towel” by Tinchurin), Yulduz (“Before the Wedding” by Vakhit), Dilfuza (“Forgive Me, Mother” by Batulla), Murshida (“I Dreamed of” by Khakim) and Lucia (“Basketball Player “Gilyazov).

Fakil Safin was noted for his novel-trilogy “Satashyp atkan tan” and the story “Gulkian”, and Grigory Eydinov – for the creation of the graphic series “Oil and Time”, “Kazan Album”, “The World of the Tatar Fairy Tale”, “Kazan Secrets” and decoration of the book “Tatar World”.

Nine candidates have been nominated for the main republican prize this year. Among them are writers Lyabib Leron, Marat Amirkhanov, playwright and screenwriter Mansur Gilyazov, as well as artists Madiar Khaziev, Firdaves Khanov and Rushan Shamsutdinov.