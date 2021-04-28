Youth of Tatarstan # on the same wave with Tukai

Youth of Tatarstan # on the same wave with Tukai

In honor of the 135th anniversary of the birth of Gabdulla Tukai, the youth of Tatarstan prepared a creative photo collection in the form of a fantasy of what Tukai might look like today in modern popular youth places in Kazan: at the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan, Old Tatar settlement, in extreme park “Uram”.

We remind that at the initiative of the youth of Tatarstan, an account of modern Gabdulla Tukay was created in 2020.

Tukay’s account has been going on for a year already: here are collected his poems, cartoons based on his works, news of Tatar culture, as well as interactive tests on knowledge of the works of G. Tukay.

One of the latest posts is a guide to popularize the Tatar language, collected from the advice and recommendations of readers.