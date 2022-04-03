Marat Akhmetov called on the participants and guests of the ethno-cultural festival to preserve their native language

A colorful gala concert of the II regional ethno-cultural student festival “Iҗat asha tynychlyk һәm berdamlekka – Creativity of peace and harmony” took place at the Volga Region University of Physical Education, Sports and Tourism. The festival has been held for the second year with the assistance of the Commission under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language. The organizers of the festival are the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Volga Region University of Sports and Tourism.

To participate in the competition-festival this year, 97 applications were submitted from educational institutions of the cities of the republic: Kazan, Almetyevsk, Yelabuga, Naberezhnye Chelny, Nizhnekamsk. Within the framework of the festival, the participants of the competition – university students – performed creative performances reflecting the traditions and culture of the peoples of Tatarstan.

Competitions were held in the following areas: vocal, choreography, instrumental music, artistic word. This year, the participants dedicated their performances to the cultural heritage of the peoples of Russia.